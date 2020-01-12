Each year, The Salvation Army relies on donations made through its Christmas bell ringing campaign for a large portion of its funding. And this winter, Lamar County residents gave of themselves for the nonprofit in a big way.
The Paris Salvation Army was able to raise $37,383.11 through bell ringing, which Major Francko Higdon said is $2,000 more than was raised the year before, and it was $7,000 higher than the goal set at the beginning of the 2019 campaign.
“That’s the most I’ve ever seen raised through bell ringing,” Higdon said. “And we did it with fewer days because of where Thanksgiving fell this year.”
Bell ringing funds are instrumental for the nonprofit, Higdon said, and the money goes to supporting the large number of services offered by the nonprofit. The Salvation Army provides indigent people with hot meals, a bread line, rent assistance, homelessness prevention classes and more. It also sends children and teens to summer camps. Bell ringing also helps pay for operational expenses and utilities at the Salvation Army.
“Without the money we get through the bell ringing, we wouldn’t be able to do any of the things we do,” he said. “It’s that simple.”
It wasn’t just bell ringing donations that saw a boost this year either, Higdon said. The Salvation Army also saw drastically higher participation in the annual angel tree program, which ensures that children in impoverished households receive Christmas presents. Though he couldn’t say just how much higher this year’s turnout was compared to the previous year, the nonprofit was able to provide presents for more than 500 local children.
“That’s one of the most important things we do,” he said. “Families can have a number of things going on: medical bills, losing a job, you name it. This can make sure that they can still have something under the tree when they wake up on Christmas.”
Ultimately, Higdon thanked not just the people who donated during the campaign, but also those who volunteered their time to serve as bell ringers.
“We had so many local businesses and organizations take part in the bell ringing, and a lot of people volunteered on their own, individually,” he said. “We’re so thankful to all of them.”
