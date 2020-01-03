JAN. 2 to JAN. 3
First Responder-Paris
10:08 to 10:26 a.m., 1755 Fairfax St.
11:40 a.m., to 12 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
11:50 to 11:57 a.m., 2413 Simpson St.
2:52 to 3:11 p.m., 1755 Fairfaz St.
2:59 to 3:29 p.m., 3000 Margaret St.
3:56 to 4:09 p.m., 333 5th St. SW.
3:35 to 4:13 p.m., 3635 Lamar Ave.
4:41 to 5:10 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
5:07 to 5:33 p.m., 84 CR 42000.
5:11 to 5:29 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
11:07 to 11:27 p.m., 351 8th St. NE.
1:12 to 1:37 a.m., 3415 Robin Road.
3:55 to 4:26 p.m., 2320 E. Price St.
5:22 to 5:40 a.m., 606 E. Price St.
Public Service
12:01 to 1:22 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
