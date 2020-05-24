As the Texas economy reopens and life returns a bit more to normal, positive confirmations of Covid-19 in the five-county region have continued to increase in all but Delta County.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Friday reported five new confirmed cases that included a 10-year-old girl, a 22-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 76-year-old woman. The new cases increased Lamar County’s total case count since testing began in March to 133, which includes 43 patients who are considered recovered and nine who have died, according to the health district. Seven of those who passed away were associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak in late April.
Seven of the 133 cases are travel related, and 126 are community spread.
Of the county’s cases, 82 are women and 51 are men, according to the health district’s data. The most impacted age group are men and women age 60 to 69, in which infections were confirmed in 14 men and 20 women. Nineteen people, including nine men and 10 women, age 30 to 39 have contracted Covid-19 and 18 people, including four men and 14 women, age 40 to 49 have tested positive, according to the data.
There are 17 people in each age group of 50 to 59 and 70 to 79 with confirmed diagnoses, including eight men and nine women in their 50s and five men and 12 women in their 70s. Six men and five women age 80 and up have tested positive, the health district reports, as well as two males and two females ages 10 to 19.
Red River cases spiking
Red River County has seen a spike in cases from two on May 11 to 45 on Saturday, according to Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing and the Texas Department of State Health Services. The county on Thursday had 37 cases, of which 25 were related to the Clarksville Nursing Center. Two patients are considered recovered.
Four people with confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses in the county have died, according to the state health department.
Every city in Red River County has had at least one Covid-19 diagnosis, including Detroit and Annona, Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing told The Clarksville Times. On Facebook, she posted that residents age 19 to 100 have contracted the virus.
Attempts to contact County Judge L.D. Williamson were unsuccessful.
Fannin County sees spread in jail
Nine new cases of Covid-19 were reported this week to the Fannin County Health Authority. That brings the county’s total case count since testing began in March to 38. There have been two deaths.
Three of the new cases are in the Fannin County Jail, where there have been five total cases. One new case was reported Monday, with two more being reported on Wednesday, County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III said.
“The initial case at the jail was a late April transfer to the unit from far out of state. He developed a dry cough but no temperature three days after transfer and was immediately removed from general population. A positive test returned May 1. The second case at the Jail was his cellmate,” Froelich said.
The new cases involve three men ages 47, 32 and 25, he said.
According to Warden Stacy King, the two initial cases have been medically cleared from quarantine and the other three inmates are presently in good condition and in isolation, Froelich said.
Five other cases of coronavirus were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services this week with four reported as a group Thursday. The first new positive was a 37-year-old man who resides outside of Trenton, Froelich reported.
The four remaining cases included three men and one woman. Two of the men live in Ector, ages 32, and 55, and one man, 48, is from Savoy. The 36-year-old woman resides in Bonham. Also, a man was self-reported to the County Health Authority by family. He is a 36-year-old living in the Elwood area where he is presently at home, in quarantine. He is asymptomatic but was tested at work at a general screening and found to be positive, Froelich said.
The Choctaw County Health Department reports they have a positive test return on a resident who works in Fannin County. The patient and her husband both work at the Bonham V.A. The Choctaw Health Department reports her test was positive on May 18, Froelich said.
“She is quarantined at present with her spouse who is also symptomatic and works at the Bonham V.A.,” he said.
Choctaw County
cases rising
For weeks, Choctaw County Covid-19 cases didn’t rise above three. In the past week, however, cases have jumped to 14, according to Oklahoma Department of Health data.
There have been no deaths in the county, and three of the cases are considered by the state health department as recovered.
Staff reporters Kim Cox and Mary Madewell contributed to this report.
