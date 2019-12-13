A local man remains in jail this week after he was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.
Timmy Lynn Duke, 53, of Reno, was arrested after several days of investigation for online solicitation of a 14-year-old minor, according to Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Dec. 5 in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue. Investigators said he was not previously known to the sheriff’s office.
Duke was charged with violation of parole, online solicitation of a minor and online solicitation of a minor — sexual conduct. The charges are second degree and third degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. Duke remains in Lamar County Jail on bond totaling $20,000, according to online records. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Duke’s case is one of several child exploitation cases that have been investigated by local authorities during the 2019 fiscal year. Investigators face an uphill battle against child exploitation, partly due to increased access provided by the dark web and social media, Paris Police Detective Chris Bean said previously.
Studies estimate only 20% to 38% of cases make it to authorities like Child Protective Services and local law enforcement.
