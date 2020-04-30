Although some local churches are reporting a downturn in giving due to the coronavirus economy, there are others who say giving is stable or on the rise as the Covid-19 pandemic approaches its third month.
Most church services continue to be virtual, either live-streamed on social media or on dedicated channels and YouTube while other houses of worship are conducting drive-in services as a supplement to online broadcasts.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed a stay-at-home order to end today, and in its place began a phased exit from social distancing measures in place for the past couple of months. His new order, which supersedes local orders, will allow businesses like retail stores, malls, restaurants and theaters to open.
Most local churches are taking a wait and see approach before drawing their flocks inside buildings to worship.
The Rev. Rodney Slaughter, pastor of Living Word Christian Outreach Church, 50 32nd St. NW, said he wants to see what happens locally for the next few weeks before making changes that might endanger people.
“I am going to continue what we are doing until I can see a drastic turnaround,” Slaughter said. “Knowing how very contagious this virus is, there is no way I want to put the people of my church in harm’s way.”
The Rev. Samuel Evers, pastor of Pathway International Church of God, 3805 SE Loop 286, said his church will continue drive-thru services supplemented by online prayer sessions and Bible studies for at least until May 17 when church leaders will again assess the situation.
“We will not gather for worship any sooner than the first part of June,” the Rev. Rob Spencer, pastor of First United Methodist Church in downtown Paris, said.
Pastor Danny Moody of East Paris Baptist Church said his church is not yet comfortable enough to resume in-person services.
“We are in the process of developing a plan of action for when we do feel ready to start that will be compliant with state and local directives and most importantly, safeguard our people,” Moody said. “Until then we will continue to do online services. And, in addition, we will begin drive-in services each Sunday morning on our parking lot beginning May 10.
“We are all very anxious to get back to normal, but the safety of our people is paramount in our decision,” he continued. “We will return as soon as possible, but hopefully not one minute too soon.”
Each of the pastors expressed gratitude for the faithful giving of their congregations to allow church ministries to continue.
“We have some of the most gracious and faithful church members who are faithful and continue to give during these trying times,” Evers said. “We are keeping up with our budgeted expenses, and have not had to cut our mission giving.”
Likewise ministers Moody and Slaughter said their congregations have been extremely faithful.
