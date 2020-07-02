With Fourth of July festivities planned throughout the region, local health and government officials are urging caution as Covid-19 continues to spread throughout communities.
Whether watching a community fireworks show, at a lake or park gathering or simply enjoying activities with family and friends, the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still running rampant among us should demand deligence, officials said.
“With the reopening of many of our local churches and businesses, we have seen ever increasing numbers of infections in our community,” Paris Mayor Steve Clifford wrote in a Facebook post leading up to the July 4 weekend. “It is now common to see 10 or more new cases of Covid-19 every day. It is clear that we now have rampant community spread of this virus.”
Paris-Lamar County Health Department officials fear a spike of cases after Fourth of July celebrations, health district director Gina Prestridge said.
“As our Covid cases continue to rise, it is more crucial now than ever that we adhere to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Prestridge said, adding the health department recommends the general public follow specific guidelines.
“Individuals should avoid being in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household),” she said. “Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household.”
Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from others. When that’s not possible, Prestridge recommends other methods to slow the spread of Covid-19 such as wearing a face covering of mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently and avoiding the sharing of utensils or other common objects.
Clifford emphasized the importance of following recommended guidelines not only this weekend, but going forward.
“The people of Paris have mostly resumed their lives,” the mayor said. “Everyone wants things to get back to normal, and many do not practice social distancing. Many do not wash their hands frequently. And very, very few people wear masks.
“If we continue along our present course, the rate of community spread will continue to escalate,” he added. “This may overwhelm our local hospital leading to unnecessary deaths. It may also cause the governor to issue even more restrictive orders that could permanently harm our local businesses and our economy.”
Prestridge reinforced previously acknowledged symptoms, and said, “It is imperative that anyone experiencing systems do not go out in public, attend any group function or be in close contact with other individuals.”
Those symptoms include but are not limited to the following:
•Cough
•Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
•Chills
•Repeated shaking with chills
•Muscle pain
•Headache
•Sore throat
•Loss of taste or smell
•Diarrhea
•Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
•Known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have Covid-19.
