COOPER — City Council agreed to begin formal proceedings to have the house owned by Trey Oats removed from city property at Monday night’s meeting.
In a unanimous vote after executive session, council members agreed to let the city’s attorney, Jay Garrett, draft an order to have the house moved. The issue began in July 2018 when Oats moved his house to another corner of property he received through his father, or so he thought. In a December 2018 City Council meeting, Oats told officials that he was following a map given to him by the appraisal district. However, the spot where the home now sits is actually owned by the city, just off of the shore of Lake Cooper.
Also after executive session, the city agreed to seek an interlocal agreement with other entities in the county for a tax sale on properties struck from the tax rolls to promote economic development.
Continuing a discussion from the last meeting, council members agreed instead of drafting a resolution as a second amendment sanctuary city, they voted to have Garrett draft a proclamation supporting the second amendment. Councilwoman Amanda L’Esperance supported a resolution making Cooper a sanctuary city, but Garrett pointed out the city doesn’t have formal law enforcement. Cooper contracts it’s law enforcement through the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, he said, and a better move for the city would be to draft a proclamation supporting the second amendment.
The city also agreed to allow concealed carry in city council meetings and voted to set May 2 for city elections.
