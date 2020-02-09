A local youth minister has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Lamar County Jail records released Friday.
David Ray Darby, 41, was arrested Thursday and booked into the county jail around 11:40 p.m., records show. His bond is $100,000.
Darby’s offense date is listed as Jan. 1, 2013, in online records. The victim has not been publicly identified.
Darby is the youth minister at Freedom Church, located off Loop 286 in Paris, according to the church’s website. He and his family joined the church in August 2018, according to a Facebook post on the church’s page. Freedom Church was started in 2015.
Freedom Church’s pastor, Jordan Sharrock, said Friday morning that church leadership has placed Darby on administrative leave while they contact law enforcement for more information. Church leadership had no previous knowledge of this case and are fully cooperating with authorities, he said.
Sharrock also asked for prayers for the family and victim involved.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement around 10:25 a.m. Friday.
“On Wednesday, Jan. 28, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Crimes Against Children detectives conducted an investigation in reference to a reported aggravated sexual assault of child,” the department said in a press release.
Paris Police Department Crimes Against Children detectives and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division also assisted in the investigation, the office said.
The warrant for Darby was issued Thursday and was served by detectives at the sheriff’s office.
The investigation of the case is ongoing, the office said. This story is developing, and more information will be shared when available.
