A Houston man has been arrested and charged with fraud following investigation by the Precinct 3 Constable and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the office announced in a press release Tuesday. Another suspect remains at large.
Eleven felony arrest warrants for credit/debit card abuse were obtained and served on 36-year-old Yuri Columbie of Houston. He remains in the Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $10,000.
Detec-tives recently cleared the investigation, which involved credit card skimmers used to steal diesel fuel. The investigation began in June 2019 when a northwestern Lamar County business owner called and reported that several hundred dollars of fuel was pumped at their business using stolen debit/credit cards. The financial institutions reversed the charges, resulting in a loss to the store, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The owner was able to provide detectives with video surveillance, showing the suspects pumping the fuel into storage tanks on commercial vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Through investigation, detectives and the constable were able to identify both vehicles and suspects.
Eleven felony arrest warrants for credit card/debit card abuse were also issued for 29-year-old Miguel Pineda Gomez, who remains at large at this time, the office said.
