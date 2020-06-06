Not all inmates are pleased with conditions at the Lamar County Jail, according to letters received by The Paris News after a May 27 report from jail administrator Capt. Sherry Jacobs that praised inmates for their behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.
Five of roughly 130 inmates housed at the jail sent letters with complaints about the amount of food, crowded conditions at the 198-bed facility, the lack of visitation privileges and the inability to obtain hearings in district court.
“The lies portrayed that everything is fine at the jail and in the courts when it’s the exact opposite,” William Funderburk, 22, of Irving, wrote. “Although we get four 5-minute phone calls, not five like (jail administrator Capt. Sherry) Jacobs told the paper, it doesn’t add up to the 40 minutes a week for visitation.”
Funderburk is awaiting transfer to the Texas prison system after a 12-month state jail sentence in February for organized criminal activity.
“Nobody is going to court, and if you do have a court date, it gets pushed back for another couple months,” Funderburk said.
In answer to complaints about his jail, Sheriff Scott Cass said he and his staff “are doing everything possible” to provide for a safe and secure jail while following protocols established by state and local officials with regard to the coronavirus epidemic.
“We are still under state orders of no visitation, and there is really nothing I can do about that situation,” Cass said Thursday.
Inmate Quades Williams, 33, of Paris, who also awaits transfer to prison on a four-year sentence for jumping bail on a previous felon with a firearm charge, expressed concern about the reduction in the quantity of food served of late as well as the inability to see chaplains.
“A lot of inmates are wondering if Covid-19 is making it hard for the jail to get the right amount of food,” Williams said.
About meal serving sizes, Cass said, “Our jail menus and portions follow dietary guidelines and are approved by a dietician.”
Inmates also complained about a lack of religious services and chaplain availability, with Williams saying the chaplains were not being let in to see inmates.
“We all understand that rights are being violated and they are going to keep treating us like they want,” he wrote.
Markeith Wallace, 22, of Paris, and Mark Somers, 36, of Powderly, also wrote of their concern about the lack of sufficient support for religious beliefs.
“I’ve been denied my religious beliefs because there is no chaplain to help me obtain a Holy Quran,” Wallace said.
“This is a time where people are in desperate need of some sort of spiritual guidance,” said Somers, who is charged with family violence with a previous conviction and as a repeat offender. “When I was first arrested, we had a small church service every Sunday, and now, due to Covid-19, we have had no church in over two months. I have not seen a chaplain in a long time. Not only are people in here getting restless and worried about their families, but also we got to tolerate each other. Tempers are flaring and people argue constantly
In contrast, Cass said he knows for certain jail chaplains are coming on a regular basis, and they are visiting with inmates who request to see them.
“I had my court appointed counsel file time sensitive motions that were granted,” stated Wallace, who has been in jail since Jan. 17. He was indicted in February on second degree felony drug charges for manufacturing and delivery. “I was given a response of no trial date will be set until the court systems have returned to normal operations.”
George Ragas, 41, of Burur, Louisiana, is jailed on an August 2018 indictment of drug manufacture/delivery from 200 to 400 grams, and he has been in jail on a $100,000 bond since September 2019 when the court increased his bond from $30,000.
“Court dates are getting pushed back until God knows when, and that alone is very stressful,” Ragas said, claiming tensions in the jail are high and “we are getting treated poorly.”
“My bond is set at the outrageous amount of $100,000,” Ragas wrote, as he claimed his innocence and explained he has been waiting two years for a trial date. “I humbly ask that we get some help, or a word of advice.”
Although the sheriff said he has nothing to do with court proceedings, he knows judges and the district attorney are moving cases along.
“We are taking inmates for hearings on a regular basis, and I know we transported three to the courthouse today,” he said.
Somers also expressed concern about his lack of money and inability to buy hygiene products.
“The county gives out indigent packs of five tiny bars of soap, not enough to bathe daily and wash our hands regularly. We are given cleaning supplies every day to clean our dorms, and once again there is not enough to clean our bunks, tables, toilets and showers so this place and our persons are beginning to become unsanitary. We need these problems to be addressed by somebody but have no one to reach out to,” he wrote
About a complaint process, Cass said inmates know they can enter grievances through the proper channels at the jail or send a letter to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
In an earlier interview, 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell said he is following Texas Supreme Court orders that call for judges to delay all but essential proceedings such as child removal hearings, temporary restraining orders, juvenile detention and certain mental health proceedings. However, Tidwell said he is conducting both video conference hearings and in-person court proceedings on a limited basis while maintaining social distancing in the courtroom.
“We are now increasing the number of courtroom hearings and plan to resume jury trials in August or September once Covid-19 procedures are put in place,” Tidwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.