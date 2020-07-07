At the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site, we are going online and virtual with our summer offerings. For three consecutive days, July 21-23, participants will join a live online Zoom meeting beginning each morning at 9 a.m.
Virtual Summer Camp kits are now available at our museum store, 890 West State Highway 56 in Bonham, at the great price of $19.63, tax included. Each camp kit includes supplies for one student to participate in all three activities as well as an invitation to join the private Zoom meetings, a coupon for a family tour of Sam Rayburn’s home (two adults and two children), a Sam Rayburn House collectible patch and magnet, one gavel pencil, and a scavenger hunt for your visit (scissors, crayons, markers, tape, glue, and empty coffee can or similar container not included).
On July 21, our site’s educator will begin a series of three Zoom meetings with participants who received an invitation to join the meeting with their purchased kit(s). For the first online activity, participants will decorate and complete a kite with string included.
Inspired by the textiles created by Rayburn family members of long ago, on July 22, we will create a paper loom. Our last day of this virtual summer camp hosted by the Sam Rayburn House is July 23, and we will make a living work of art.
Purchase and pick-up the kit at the Rayburn House, or call 903-583-5558.
Private online meetings with the one site educator are available Aug. 4-6 from 9 to 10 a.m.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 32 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission. For information, visit www.visitsamrayburnhouse.com.
Kathy Lathen is an educator/Interpreter at the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site in Bonham.
