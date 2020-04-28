With a pandemic happening, hospitals are in need of blood donations more than ever, and Lamar County residents rose to the occasion.
“One unit has the ability to save three lives,” said Christal Prince, executive director of American Red Cross out of Dallas. “We had 46 appointments that resulted in 37 units.”
A few people didn’t show Wednesday at Love Civic Center for the Red Cross blood drive, and a few more were deferred because of the medications they were taking, she added.
Nancy Beshirs sat in the lobby of Love Civic Center going over the questionnaire screening packet before being led to the back to donate blood.
“I just saw it on Facebook and wanted to do something,” she said.
Because of the restrictions in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the drive was by appointment only, and when registering online, donors could even get a rapid pass by answering the prescreening questions on the website, according to the site team leader for the Red Cross, A.J. Williams. The process is easy, he said, and because of the virus, all donors had their temperatures taken at the door.
“We check temps, and if it’s over a certain percentage (they can’t donate),” he said.
The rapid pass saves 75% to 80% of the screening time, Prince said, and the donors were scheduled 15 minutes apart.
“That way we never had more than three people in the waiting room at one time,” she said.
Without its partners for the drive, the United Way of Lamar County and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the Red Cross couldn’t have held one in Lamar County.
“We really want to stress the United Way of Lamar County has been an awesome partner, and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, which let us use this building for free,” Prince said. “We really appreciate the chamber letting us use the civic center. We were able to do the blood drive in very safe conditions. Every precaution was taken.”
The event was a success, Prince said.
“We were super pleased,” she said. “It was the first blood drive for the Red Cross in Paris in many, many years. Our bio-medical team was so pleased they are going to schedule another one in August.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.