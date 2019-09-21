HUGO — A Hugo man who was shot in the face Wednesday night is in stable condition, said Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.
The man, who has not been identified, was shot with a “less lethal round” by his father after an alleged altercation, Park said on Facebook. The incident occurred at the father’s residence in the Messer area. The father said his son was under the influence of methamphetamine, according to Park.
The man was flown out for treatment in stable condition and an investigation is being conducted by Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Park wrote.
“Thank you CCSO SRO Ronald Miller and HPD Lt. Billy Jenkins,” Parks wrote in his post. “Father states the sons on that meth, bad.”
