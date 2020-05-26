HONEY GROVE — Hayden Douglas Stroud and Alexandra June Morrison have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for Honey Grove High School. Stroud, the valedictorian, achieved a cumulative GPA of 106.15 from the school, and Morrison, the salutatorian, earned a 105.34 GPA.
Stroud plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall, where he will major in biomedical science. After he graduates, he hopes to attend the Texas A&M medical school and become an orthopedic surgeon.
Teachers spoke highly of Stroud, calling out his hard work, service and involvement.
“Hayden is a very respectful young man. He is an excellent student. He is a leader among his peers, and a student that is involved in service to others. Hayden is one of those students that keeps the teacher on their toes with the questions he asks in class. He is a delight to have in class,” said Colleen Shearer, a teacher at Honey Grove ISD.
Stroud played football, basketball, baseball, track and tennis. He was also a member of Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, Students Against Destructive Decisions, UIL, One Act Play and the Student Council.
“Hayden is an exemplary student leader in every way, in the classroom, in various sports, and in many extracurricular organizations as well. Always striving to do his best, he never steps away from a challenge, whether it is a role to perform in One-Act play with his ankle in a boot or a seminar presentation that has to be done virtually as a Zoom meeting. Once committed, he is 100% all in. I will miss his funny antics in class,” Pam Lochridge said.
Morrison, the recipient of the salutatorian award, plans on attending Texas A&M University at Commerce on a full academic scholarship in the fall. While there, she will double major in psychology and political science as a member of the honors program.
During her time at Honey Grove ISD, Morrison was quite involved on campus and in the community. She was a member of the FFA (CDEs, LDEs, and livestock showing), FCA, Beta and SADD clubs. She participated in One-act play, UIL, debate, band, Colorguard, basketball, cross country, track and softball.
“My favorite thing about high school is all of the memories and new friendships I was able to create during my senior year of basketball. My teammates never failed to keep me laughing and motivated. They created an atmosphere where so many different people were able to come together, and we were all allowed to unapologetically be ourselves,” Morrison said.
Morrison had several inspirations in high school, most notably her parents.
“Both of my parents have been major positive influences for me throughout my high school career. They have always encouraged me to do my best and work hard at whatever it was I was trying to accomplish,” she said.
Every teacher at Honey Grove High School was influential to her, Morrison said.
“Each one of them wants to see their students succeed, and they go above and beyond to make that a possibility. Mrs. Lochridge is one of the teachers that impacted me the most. She helped me to become a stronger writer, speaker, actress and debater throughout my four years. She helped me to observe the world around me and form my own opinions about it,” Morrison said.
Morrison’s teachers spoke highly of her as well, emphasizing her intelligence, initiative and leadership.
“Allie is a beautiful young lady who works hard and excels in whatever she pursues, from a lawn-mowing enterprise to a field of cultivated wheat or a vegetable garden tilled and sown. Determined and independent, Allie is a strong athlete, talented actress and skilled debater. I will miss her energetic spirit,” Lochridge said of her student.
After she graduates, Morrison plans to become either a school psychologist or a lawyer.
“Hayden and Allie are both outstanding students. I had the opportunity to not only teach them math but to sponsor them in the Beta Club. They are both very intelligent, hard-working students always giving their best and wanting to succeed in life. They know the meaning of serving others and doing whatever possible to help those in need. It was my utmost privilege to be involved in their education. They both will succeed in whatever they choose to do,” Ruth Ann Jones said.
Stroud and Morrison will graduate with the Class of 2020 on Friday in a planned outdoor ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.