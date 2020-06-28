Throughout Texas, city and county governments have begun mandating businesses to require the use of face masks of employees and customers alike, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state continues to rise. And though no such action has been taken in Lamar County, several local businesses have nevertheless taken safety precautions of their own.
At Nautilus Family Fitness, employees and patrons aren’t required to wear masks, though general manager Kristin said the gym is encouraging it.
“We’ve been following the state’s guidelines on safety measures,” she said.
While the gym isn’t requiring face masks, it is taking a number of other steps to ensure people stay as healthy as possible. Nautilus has sectioned off machines to space people out more, and added extra sanitizing stations and paper towels. Members are required to socially distance by staying six feet apart from one another. Richardson also said the gym is cleaning much more often now.
The gym has reduced the number of classes offered and restricted the amount of people allowed in each class.
“We’re being cautious and listening closely to all the health and safety guidelines being set forward,” Richardson said.
As for whether the gym might tighten restrictions and begin requiring the usage of face masks and gloves, Richardson said the business is playing it by ear, and will continue to listen to the information from health officials.
At Brookshires, employees are required to wear face masks, and Brookshires’ communications manager Morgan Countryman said the store is able to provide employees with masks.
“As (Brookshires Grocery Company) continues to monitor this pandemic, the company is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health authorities,” Countryman said.
Countryman said that Brookshires grocery stores across are also complying with local governments when they require businesses to require face masks.
At Guaranty Bank & Trust, masks are now required and provided for customers in an effort to ensure safety. The office is also reducing lobby hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and requiring people in the bank to remain six feet apart. A representative from the bank did not return requests for further comment by press time.
In a recent statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state cannot require individuals to wear masks, though local governments can require stores and businesses to require masks.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said he is not in favor of that course of action, however.
“We’ve talked about the possibility of (requiring masks) with the health department, but it hasn’t come back up in some time,” Bell said. “I’m not sure of the practicality of it. I don’t know how we’d enforce something like that and I don’t know how much it’d help versus how it might hurt our local businesses.
“I’ve always been a proponent of taking personal responsibility instead of the government forcing you to do something.”
