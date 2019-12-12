Paris Community Theatre sings in the holidays with a musical revue of favorite Yuletide songs and stories when the amateur acting troupe brings its professional-level entertainers to the stage for “Christmas at The Plaza” this weekend.
Directed by Paris resident Catie Maxwell, the revue features a baker’s dozen of Paris Community Theatre’s finest vocalists and actors, presenting an evening of holiday offerings, both old and new.
“The show is sort of like a Christmas party, a homey scene with friends relaxing and enjoying themselves,” the director said. “The hustle-bustle of Christmas, all the flashing lights and the commercialization of Christmas can be frustrating. We are trying to be the opposite of that.”
The cast includes Terry Bull, Amy Burrows, Jeff Cochran, Riley Collard, Ken Dickinson, Michelle Hobbs, Shannon Jones, Eric Kaufman, Catie Maxwell, Joshua Maxwell, Merrol Ray, Celia Stogner and Sarah Stogner-Dickinson.
“This may be one of the strongest vocal shows we’ve had in a while and that is saying a lot,” the director said. “We’ve got some strong vocalists at PCT. This show has a few working professionals, but even our so-called ‘amateurs’ have been doing this for years. There’s a high level of talent on stage for this.”
Group numbers include “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” with “Sleigh Ride” from the women of the group.
Solo or duet versions include “Christmas Waltz,” “Please Come Home for Christmas,” “Song for a Winter’s Night,” “Jingle Bells,” “I’ll be Home For Christmas,” “White Christmas,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “Santa Baby,” “The Christmas Song,” “Blue Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “O Holy Night.”
Celia Stogner will present “Mele Kalikimaka” on ukulele, and Ken Dickinson will take up the guitar for an instrumental version of “Winter Wonderland.”
Local musician/recording artist Merrol Ray will accompany himself as he sings “Home for the Holidays” and “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” Local entertainer Shannon Jones will present “Mary, Did You Know?”
Ken Dickinson will present “A Cajun Night Before Christmas,” and Eric Kaufman will present “The Elves and the Shoemaker,” two spoken word stories.
Choreographers for “Christmas at the Plaza” are Stogner-Dickinson, Cochran and Burrows, with technical and design assistance from Joshua Maxwell and Stogner-Dickinson
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the historic Plaza theatre on the square, home of Paris Community Theatre for most of its four-decade history. Admission is $12 and $10 for students/senior citizens. For tickets, visit pctonstage.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Sponsors for the event include Malnory, McNeal & Company, PC and Liberty National Bank of Paris.
