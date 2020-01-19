By Tommy Culkin
Shoppers at Brookshire’s will notice a new and improved design, as the Paris grocery store recently completed drastic remodeling of the entire property.
“We gutted the store,” Brookshire’s manager Rocky Dority said. “It was a complete remodel, and I think our customers are going to be very pleased with the result.”
Brookshire’s replaced all the flooring, completely renovated the bathrooms, added new shelving and other equipment such as improved checkout counters, added new signage and more. The store’s parking lot was also re-paved, Dority said.
Not only were structural and equipment improvements made, but much of the store was reorganized to be easier for shoppers to find what they’re looking for, Dority added.
“It used to be that we had our wine in a completely different part of the store from our beer,” Dority said. “That didn’t make a whole lot of sense, so now we’ve got them together. Another one is that we moved the institutional cans near the canned goods. Things like that make the shopping experience much quicker and easier for people.”
It took roughly five months for the renovations and remodeling to complete, Dority said. However, he said the finished product was well worth the wait.
“It’s like a whole new store now,” he said. “It feels like a store in the metroplex now, and I don’t think there’s a store in town that looks as nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.