The City of Paris is focused on the four final applicants for the city manager position, interim city manager Gene Anderson said Wednesday.
The search firm, Baker Tilly, is conducting intensive background checks and verifying the information in the four applications. Anderson anticipates the council will conduct interviews with those four candidates in early February, he said.
But that doesn’t mean any of them will be chosen to serve.
“The council may choose one of those four people or ask to interview additional applicants,” Anderson said in his email.
The city received 30 applications total for the position. Baker Tilly weeded out 16 of those applications as “not the best qualified” based on the criteria given by City Council. The remaining 14 underwent further review, Anderson said previously.
Anderson was appointed interim manager upon the Aug. 19, 2019, resignation of former city manager John Godwin, who came under fire for his management style. The council selected Baker Tilly to manage the search on Sept. 30, 2019, after several firms gave earlier presentations.
Following individual interviews with Paris city councilors, the search firm printed a brochure describing what they were looking for. Applications for the position were due Dec. 2, 2019. The brochure featured input from councilors on important qualities the city’s next manager should possess.
The city is looking for “an employee engagement and recognition champion” who is transparent, approachable, collaborative and “walks the talk,” according to the brochure. Councilors seek a manager whose experience includes infrastructure management; strategic planning; utilities coordination and oversight; budget administration; economic development; organizational branding; and community engagement skills.
Listed qualifications included a bachelor’s degree in public administration, engineering, business administration, finance or marketing, or a closely related field. The successful candidate is expected to have a minimum of five years related management experience.
A total rewards package included a base salary of the mid to high $100,000 range plus customary fringe benefits including health and life insurance, a retirement program, vehicle allowance and relocation assistance.
