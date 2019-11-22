BLOSSOM — The City of Blossom drastically reduced the threshold for how much a project can cost before putting it out for a competitive bidding process in an effort to cut back on spending and improve transparency.
City Council on Thursday voted unanimously to reduce the threshold from $50,000 to $1,000. Now, for any project valued at $1,000 or more, the city needs to receive at least three bids.
City secretary Stacy Prestridge said the decision to make the adjustment was spurred by some recent expenditures, including roughly $4,400 to repair the city’s sewer pond, and an expenditure of more than $6,000 for a new sign to be displayed at Blossom City Hall.
“On any work that we’re doing, we’ve got to remember that this money is the city’s money,” Mayor Charlotte Burge said. “It’s not my money. It’s not your money. It’s not his money. It all belongs to the taxpayers of this city, and we’ve got to be the good stewards to protect it and guard it and treat it sometimes like it’s our own money because we want to be very protective of it and not just go out and frivolously spend it.”
Councilman Larry Bridges asked who would be responsible for gathering the bids, and Burge said the duty would fall to whichever department is overseeing the project in question.
The council also discussed what to do if emergency spending is required, and decided to set a threshold of $3,000 that the mayor can spend without council approval in the case of an emergency. However, they agreed to hold a meeting as soon as possible after such an expense becomes necessary to inform the council and public of the cost.
“We understand that emergencies will come up that need to be taken care of right then and there,” Prestridge said after the meeting. “We’ll only spend as much as we have to and we’ll call a meeting as quickly as possible to address it.”
