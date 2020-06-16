Changes in policies and procedures may be in the works today for Paris Economic Development Corp. when directors meet at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
And director Dr. A.J. Hashmi is requesting a discussion about his recent actions. Paris City Councilor Clayton Pilgrim on June 8 tabled an agenda item Pilgrim brought to remove a PEDC director, with the item to be discussed and acted upon at the upcoming June 22 meeting.
While the announcement of a new executive director is expected, an agenda posted Friday at Paris City Hall, and shared Monday with The Paris News, includes some surprises.
Proposed changes to the economic corporation’s bylaws include increasing the number of directors from five to seven, including one seat with a one-year term to be filled by a city councilor. The mayor would then be removed as an ex officio member,
The city attorney, currently Stephanie Harris, would be removed as the legal representative of the corporation with the possibility of retaining outside council contingent on City Council’s approval of requested bylaws revisions.
The proposed bylaws change would also require City Council approval prior to the corporation borrowing funds or incurring indebtedness.
This afternoon’s meeting also includes a presentation of a potential new industry, according to the posted agenda.
The board is to discuss and possibly approve a fiscal year 2020-21 budget to present to Paris City Council along with a request to postpone a plan of action for the new year until a newly named executive director is hired and has time to assess needs.
Project updates on J.Skinner Bakery and American SpiralWeld Pipe Company construction are agenda items as is a possible resolution to approve the second and final transfer of property to the pipe manufacturer.
Directors are to go behind closed doors to consider possible incentive offers for industrial prospects known as D6, Lionshead and Project ???. The board also is expected to finalize an executive director selection before reconvenning in open session to make an announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.