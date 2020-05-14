COOPER — Gerald Trace Wicks walked across the gym floor in his cap and gown. He was the only student in the building.
“Pomp and Circumstance” played briefly over the speakers, Wicks’ family sat on the sidelines while he made his way and a camera person followed his progress up the stage steps at the Bulldog Gym as he graduated from Cooper High School.
This week, the Cooper High School Senior Class of 2020 will be celebrating their graduation separately, and on May 22, they will celebrate it together.
“Strange times call for special planning. … Our high school campus has been working with parents to create a special experience that accommodates all needs expressed, while demonstrating our love and pride for all of our student accomplishments,” Cooper Superintendent Denicia Hohenberger said.
After stepping down from the stage, Wicks presented a rose to his mother, Kristi Wicks, and was embraced by his father, Doug, and the rest of the family on hand for the ceremony, including his Nana, Joanne Atterberry.
“Did you check to make sure that’s a real diploma?” Atterberry joked.
His mom said she was happy her son still got a graduation ceremony.
“It’s very nice,” she said. “We really appreciate their effort to make this as special as possible.”
Wicks was one of 51 students at Cooper High School who will be individually filmed graduating this week, followed by a group celebration May 22.
“Several of our graduates will not be available in June due to new jobs/workforce, college, military enlistment or family moves. Yet, our students and parents still very much want a whole group experience,” Hohenberger said.
The 51-student class members are each getting a small ceremony, filmed at the high school’s gym entrance this week, she said.
“Our complete graduate celebration starts with individual ceremonies for students and their families,” Hohenberger said. “We began the ceremonies Monday and will wrap them up Friday, so far we’ve heard many positive comments from families. We record the students as they walk to the traditional ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ march, cross the stage for their diploma and carry out our tradition of delivery of a rose to a special family member. Then, we have a decorated backdrop where they take family pictures (we’ll also be featuring their family photos in our yearbook). Finally, they take home a reception-to-go, with punch and cookies, including a decorated Graduation 2020 cookie.”
On May 22, following all recommended safe practices guidelines put out by the state regarding graduations, a class ceremony will take place at Bulldog Stadium. It will include a graduate walk and parade, followed by the video, the traditional introduction of the class and cap toss. Seating for the graduates will be on the field and the guest seating will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines with adequate spacing for families.
“For our scheduled May 22 graduation date, we had originally planned for the group activity to be a car parade throughout town for our graduates, along with the video release, containing footage from each individual ceremony. Upon hearing the heartfelt requests to assemble one more time as a group, we added the celebration,” Hohenberger said.
“Our campus planning committee is finalizing the details to next week’s plans with the help of several of our senior parents. While unique, we are happy to put together a combination of events providing a robust and worthy tribute for our seniors who have accomplished so much amidst unprecedented circumstances. We are proud of our Bulldog graduates. It took a whole team putting in a ton of work, but we are excited to see it all coming together.”
Wicks said after graduation he plans to attend Paris Junior College for either electrician training or heating/ventilation/air conditioning certification.
