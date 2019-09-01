Discussion of the committee’s five-year plan and the application of a potential parks grant top the agenda for the Reno Parks and Trails Committee’s monthly meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
Also on the agenda, the board will plan for the haunted trail, to be hosted in the fall, as well as the annual Christmas in the Park.
