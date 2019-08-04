A 45-year-old Paris man sentenced to 80 years in prison by a Lamar County jury in January has been denied an appeal by a Texarkana appeals court.
A 6th District jury found Timothy Sims guilty of aggravated assault causing bodily injury as a habitual offender. During the sentencing phase of the trial, the state proved the defendant had 27 prior convictions, eight of them felonies; therefore, the range of punishment increased from two to 10 years to 25 years to life in prison.
In his appeal, Sims claimed the trial court abused its discretion when it repeatedly admonished him in the presence of the jury for muttering or mumbling out loud during witness testimony, according to court records. Sims claimed the judge’s admonishments “may well have affected the jury’s consideration of guilt/innocence, and almost certainly affected the jury’s consideration in punishment.”
The court’s opinion issued Wednesday disagreed, stating there also were times when Sims muttered out loud and received no admonishment and other times when sitting judge Lamar County Court-at-Law Judge Bill Harris addressed the mumbling outside the jury’s presence.
“At one point when Sims was mumbling out loud, the trial court interrupted the witness’ testimony and asked council to approach the bench. The trial court then states, ‘This is the third time since we started that your client continues to spit or laugh and make noises. Even right now he’s talking — muttering under his breath and making comments directed towards the jury.’”
The opinion states a trial court has the power and obligation to control the courtroom for the purposes of ascertaining the truth, promoting judicial economy and protecting witnesses but should be careful not to jeopardize the rights of parties by criticizing or embarrassing them in front of the jury.
“Nonetheless, to constitute reversible error, a comment by the trial judge must be calculated to injure the rights of the accused, or it must appear from the record that the accused has not had a fair and impartial trial,” the opinion states. “Based on the remarks made here, we cannot say that they were calculated to injure Sims’ right, or that Sims did not have a fair and impartial trial because of them… We overrule Sims’ point of error. We affirm the trial court’s judgment.”
