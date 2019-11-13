PATTONVILLE — Six Prairiland FFA Chapter teams will compete in leadership development competition at the area level Nov. 20 in Marshall after qualifying in district competition last week.
Julianna Hamill took first place in district in Greenhand Creed Speaking and Madison Dias took a second in Job Interview competition
The Agricultural Advocacy team made up of Shaeffer Suttle, Emily Newman, Anthia Miller, Gracie Harp and Ryan Dougherty took first place at district.
FFA Radio Broadcasting with Emerson Penny, Sara Keisler and Keegan Forry also walked away from district with a first place.
Also qualifying for area is the Public Relations team with a second place. Team members are Ethan Adams, Cadie Gray, Reese Bassano and Katelyn Cornmesser.
The Senior Chapter Quiz team of Jessica Francis, Ryan Dougherty, Shaeffer Suttle and Austin Weeks took a third place.
Taking fourth place at district was the Greenhand Quiz team of Ty Hostetler, Keeley Webb, Joni Figueroa and Rylan Berry.
Jessica Francis placed seventh in senior creed speaking.
