The Paris Public Library will host a drama class, taught by a professor from Paris Junior College, starting next Tuesday.
“Each class is going to be theater-focused in some way,” Children’s Library Tracy Clark said. “I’m really looking forward to the collaboration.”
Taught by Robyn Huizinga and a few of her theater students at the college, the classes will range from character-building and dancing to stage make-up and costuming. The class will run for six weeks every Tuesday starting Sept. 17, and the classes will run from 4 to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required, Clark said.
“One thing I’m stressing is the responsible adult has to stay in the building,” she said, adding it’s not like most after-school classes where the students can simply be dropped-off.
There is only space for 15 students, and it is open to those ages 8 through 11. For more information, call the library at 903-785-8531.
If the collaboration is successful, the library could see adding more programs like this in January, Clark said.
