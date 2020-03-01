Dr. Jordan Grant and Dr. Leah Chiles want to take care of people, and that’s exactly what they’re doing at Paris Urology.
“We do enjoy Paris; we enjoy being part of the community,” Chiles said to a crowd of Lamar County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and fellow business representatives Wednesday. “We enjoy seeing patients from this area and southeast Oklahoma, and there’s a good population of people to help take care of.”
Paris Urology, 2915 N. Main St. in Paris, is a full-service clinic offering general urology and treatment for prostate enlargement, kidney stone disease, low testosterone, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, and kidney and bladder tumors. The clinic also offers GreenLight Laser therapy, which evaporates prostatic tissue blocking the outlet of the bladder, according to the University of Virginia.
The clinic does not need a referral unless the patient’s insurance requires one, Chiles said. And because the clinic has a close affiliation with Paris Regional Medical Center, to make things easier for patients, insurances accepted at the hospital also are accepted at the clinic.
Grant and Chiles are certified by the American Board of Urology, and both are members of the American Urological Association, according to pamphlets at the ribbon cutting. Grant also is certified by the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and the Texas Medical Board. Both doctors completed their residencies in urology at Baylor-Scott and White Healthcare.
Grant attended Texas Tech University Medical School in Lubbock. He completed his general surgery internship at Scott and White Healthcare, according to the pamphlet. Special interests include general urology, endourology, BPH, Low-T and stone disease.
Chiles was in private practice in Shreveport, Louisiana, after she completed her medical degrees at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in the same city. She is a member of the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction, the pamphlet states. Special interests include urinary incontinence, overactive bladder and urinary stone disease, plus general urology.
Paris Urology is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
“It’s easy to get in; just make a phone call,” Grant said, adding often patients are seen the same day they call and especially so if the situation is an emergency. “We’re here. We’re here to take care of people. That’s what we want to do.”
