Paris Councilwoman Renae Stone has filed for re-election in District 1, city clerk Janice Ellis announced Wednesday.
“I’m very excited. It’s been so exciting to be involved in a growing town,” Stone said via phone Wednesday.
Stone is completing her first term on City Council and will run in the May 2 election. She didn’t plan to run again initially, she said, but seeing all the changes coming for the city persuaded her to stick around.
Stone’s eager to see things such as the hiring of a new city manager, new businesses and new jobs come to fruition.
“It’s been a challenge at times, but we try to do right by our constituents. We want what’s best for them,” she said.
Stone said she will continue to address panhandling complaints with the rest of the council, as well as code enforcement and bringing new businesses to Paris. She’s inspired to help make Paris a better place for people like her granddaughter, who recently suffered a traumatic brain injury, she said.
“I am a very humble person. I vote for what I feel is right,” she said. “I stay true to myself and do what’s right for the citizens of Paris. Sometimes that means standing alone, but I try to vote on what I feel is right.”
Stone joins fellow Councilor Clayton Pilgrim in the race. There are four seats up for election this year: Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6. Stone, Derrick Hughes and Pilgrim are up for re-election; Bill Trenado resigned earlier this week due to health issues, opening up another spot.
Pilgrim was the first candidate to sign up; he holds the District 6 seat. Benny Plata has signed up to run in District 3. While not a current council member, Plata has served several times in the past, Ellis said. Manuel “Ed” Darnell has also signed up to run in District 2.
The last day to file is Feb. 14, Ellis said. The election will take place Saturday, May 2.
