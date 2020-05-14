CLARKSVILLE — The City of Clarksville is again on the hunt for a new police chief after plans to pursue a partnership with the Red River County Sheriff’s Office fell through.
The city has been without a police chief since January, when former chief Donald Blasingame resigned after less than a year in the position. After his departure, Lt. Colton Gilbert had been serving in the position of interim chief, but he too resigned recently.
In March, the city considered striking a deal with the sheriff’s office, but those plans didn’t work out, County Judge L.D. Williamson told The Paris News.
“The way we were going about it wasn’t legal,” Williamson said. “We were trying to set it up so the sheriff was over the police department, but every lawyer we talked to about it said the liability was too great.
“If you have police officers out there who get sued, the county would get sued also and our insurance was not happy about being obligated to cover people who aren’t employees of the county, but are employees of the city. And the city insurance wasn’t comfortable with insuring people that work for the city who are under the control of the county.”
There are ways an arrangement between the city and county could work, Williamson said. If the county took over law enforcement in the city via an interlocal agreement, liability would not be an issue and state law would still be followed, he said.
However, Red River County Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell said he is not interested in pursuing that option due to the extra stress it would put on his department.
“Clarksville has more calls than the sheriff’s office gets in the rest of the county combined, so their caseload would more than double,” Williamson said. “The sheriff said that wasn’t something he was interested in pursuing, so the city has gone back to searching for a new police chief.”
Mayor Ann Rushing and City Manager Julie Arrington did not return requests for comment by press time.
