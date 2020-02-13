PATTONVILLE — No one appeared for a public hearing Monday night at a Prairiland ISD board meeting on a state-mandated hearing on the district’s Texas Academic Performance Report, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
“We reviewed this report last fall when it came out, but we are required to have a public hearing on it,” Ballard said. “The district received a B on the report, not as good as we would have liked, but still a passing score. We also met requirements for special education.”
In addition to providing details about academic performance, the report includes information about financial reports and information about staff, programs, and demographics. The report can be found at rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov.
Trustees agreed to asphalt a parking lot on the east side of Blossom Elementary and made no changes to the district’s cheerleader handbook. Ballard noted tryouts will be soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.