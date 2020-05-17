Law enforcement is an inherently dangerous line of work, and officers regularly put themselves in harms way to protect their communities. Lt. David Jernigan of the Reno Police Department came face to face with the risks of the job earlier this year while pursuing a suspect.
In January, while attempting to stop someone, the suspect ran, and Jernigan gave chase. Jernigan tried to grab the man while chasing him down a flight of stairs from the second floor, but the suspect jumped down the stairway, sending Jernigan falling too.
“I fell head first, busted my head open and broke my thumb and injured my arm pretty bad,” he said. “That’s definitely the worst injury I’ve ever had in the line of duty, and I’ve been in quite a few scuffles over the years.”
After the injury, Jernigan went through months of challenging physical and occupational therapy.
“It was scary because on top of the issues I was having with my hand and motor skills, I was having memory (issues) because of the concussion,” Jernigan said. “I’m still not 100%.”
Jernigan spent three months going through rehabilitation to get back into shape to return to work, and he only just returned to the police department about three weeks ago, he said.
Though the rehab was difficult, he said, being off the job was even harder.
“Being away from the department, unable to work, it killed me,” he said. “That’s not what I’m about. I wanted to be here with my guys and so it does feel good to be back. Getting back in uniform and getting back on the job, it’s like I’m home.”
Originally from College Station, Jernigan has been a law enforcement officer for more than a decade in the Red River Valley. He knew he wanted to be a first responder at a young age, with a father who was a firefighter and a mother who was a dispatcher.
He first got his foot in the door, so to speak, when he began working as an animal control officer for the City of Clarksville in 2002.
He enjoyed animal control work, though knew he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement. He got that opportunity about five years later, when he began working at the jail for the Red River County Sheriff’s Office. After working there for a time, he became a patrol deputy for the county and then the City of Bogata.
His time spent at the jail helped give him valuable experience that he was able to put to use on the road when he became a patrol officer.
“At the jail you learn how to work with people and manage people’s emotions and things like that,” Jernigan said. “Those skills definitely come in handy.”
In 2013, Jernigan joined the Reno Police Department, and five years later he was promoted to lieutenant.
As lieutenant, Jernigan is required to wear several hats. One of the duties of the position is planning and overseeing training for the officers. Alongside that, he’s responsible for all the patrolmen; overseeing much of the administrative duties including vehicle maintenance and paperwork; and handling the majority of cases.
“Most of the cases that we get, I’m the one who oversees those investigations,” he said. “Once we have a case that can be prosecuted, I communicate with the DA’s office for them to pursue the charges against the person.”
Jernigan said the work can be challenging, especially in cases where there is scant evidence. However, he said, it’s all worth it.
“It’s rewarding knowing that I’m helping someone,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
