Due to Covid-19, life hasn’t exactly been normal in Lamar County recently. Businesses are shut down, social distancing practices are strongly recommended and, notably for many community members, places of worship are closed. But when minister Beverly Johnson of Christian Fellowship Paris saw that National Day of Prayer was quickly approaching on Thursday, she knew a celebration was in order.
So Johnson organized a novel event: a drive-thru prayer. She brought together volunteers to act as intercessors, lining them up in front of Love Civic Center to offer anointings and prayers to Paris residents who drove up. While the event was Johnson’s brainchild as a way to celebrate the national holiday, pastors and worshippers from several denominations and local churches were represented. For them, it wasn’t about differences, but the fact that they all share faith and believe healing can come from prayer.
“I remember something my grandmother used to say: ‘It takes tribe.’ It has taken a tribe to bring this thing together,” she said. “There’s no way I could have done it by myself. And I wouldn’t have even tried, but I am very grateful for everyone who has stepped in and stepped up.”
Before cars began to arrive, the “tribe” that came together to make the event possible gathered in a circle of prayer led by Johnson, pastor Cory Jones from Christian Fellowship Paris and Pastor B of Breakthrough Church and Trumpet Radio. Their emphatic prayers, directed at the community, first responders and government officials, elicited responses of “amen” and “hallelujah” from volunteers with closed eyes and raised hands. Some played spiritual music and some offered prayers of their own as they lined up to pray for passing cars.
Jones offered a spirited prayer for first responders, praising their strength, resilience and bravery in the face of uncertainty and potential danger. Without their work, he said, the Paris community would be at a loss.
“We’re excited to be able to pray for our community and to be able to extend that help and that blessing, especially during this time when people are in need,” Jones said.
Johnson said she felt that now, more than ever, was the time to bring the Paris community together through faith and prayer. With varying ideas on how to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, she had been seeing increasing divisions between politicians, ideologies and residents, and saw National Day of Prayer as a means of working to overcome those differences.
“There’s been so much division in this area, and I’m looking at it as a tool to bring people together from different socioeconomic groups, different denominations and also different cultures,” Johnson said. “The common thread is prayer.”
As cars began to arrive, they drove slowly past the line of intercessors, stopping in front of each to pray with them. One of the early arrivals was Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass, who removed his hat and bowed his head in prayer as intercessors surrounded him, thanking him for his leadership and service during a time of crisis.
In Johnson’s opinion, there is light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, but in order to get to it, people have to have faith, not only in God, but in each other.
“The message that I want to send is: We do better together,” Johnson said. “We can get more things done if we work together versus opposing and working against one another. And that’s what prayer is all about. It’s very challenging to be upset or angry with someone if you’re praying for them.”
