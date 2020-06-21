A stagnant census response rate has officials worried that Northeast Texas won’t receive all the federal funding it is eligible to receive.
Census data is used to determine how many federal dollars counties and cities will receive for roads, education, emergency management and health care. And while the United Way of Lamar County is spearheading efforts locally to get residents to fill out the form and send it back, lately there’s been a lack of responses.
“We work with Walter Brown, the regional partner specialist for the census in our area, who keeps us updated on how we’re doing and our response rate … Recently I got an email from Walter saying that our response rate had become stagnant, meaning we had a bunch of people getting online and filling out their forms, and all of a sudden, it just came to a standstill,” said Jenny Wilson, executive director of the United Way of Lamar County.
The overall Texas self-response rate is 56.2%, according to the census website. In Northeast Texas, Lamar County leads with the highest self-response rate at 55.5%. Fannin County is a close second at 54.1%, with Delta County coming in third at 50.8% and Red River County at the bottom with 47.1%.
“We all need to be counted,” Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing said, emphasizing the importance of the census being used to determine funding.
The United Way of Lamar County took an innovative approach to increase the self-response rate for the 2020 Census by forming a “Complete the Count” committee in December 2019. Wilson said the organization used its relationships with partner agencies, schools and other organizations to “really pull everyone together to educate them on the importance of the census.”
“Also, we brainstormed ideas on how to have our clients and stakeholders become motivated to complete the census,” Wilson said.
The United Way applied for a $7,000 grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas, and promotional activities have included making yard signs, buying advertisements on radio shows, putting out press releases about the census and promoting the census on social media.
Among the information shared is how the census can affect education.
“The federal government uses census data to figure out how many slots we have, or should have, for Head Start, meaning how many kids they’re going to fund. At Head Start, there is a waiting list because the data that they used was incomplete, meaning not everyone got counted. So, in reality, we needed more desks than were provided,” Wilson said.
The census data also determines the number of congressional representative seats each state receives.
“There is a lot of chatter that if everyone in Texas ‘completes the count’ this year, then we actually could receive more seats in the House of Representatives. That’s incredibly important because we’ve had such a population explosion and it’s only done every 10 years. This is a once in a decade opportunity to really get founted and make a difference,” Wilson said.
The self-response deadline is usually in July, but this year it’s Oct. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Census takers will begin visiting homes between Aug. 11 and Oct. 3 for households that haven’t responded, the census website states.
“It’s something easy and very important that takes less than 10 minutes to complete … I think, especially during these times when the whole world seems chaotic and people are asking what they can do to help, here is one simple thing they can do: complete the census,” Wilson said.
This is the first year the census can be done online. It is always confidential. The website to complete the questionnaire is 2020census.gov. The census may also be completed by calling 800-923-8282 or by returning the mailed questionnaire.
