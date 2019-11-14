A retired Paris ISD teacher, a drug-rehabilitation center and an entire school district are among those Lamar County’s leaders named as potential recipients of their annual History Maker Award.
Commissioners on Tuesday made their nominations for the award, which recognizes the people working each day to make the community better. The winner will be announced in December.
County Judge Brandon Bell nominated Beverly Fortner, a former Paris ISD teacher who spent more than 30 years in the classroom, as well as a volunteer with numerous groups and organizations. A student of Fortner in first grade, Bell said he was struck by how her classroom walls were covered in newspaper articles highlighting the accomplishments of former students.
“Three entire walls of her classroom were covered in newspaper articles,” Bell said.
Fortner also makes sure to stay in touch with former students, and she reaches out personally to congratulate past students when she hears of any accomplishments they achieve, be it professional or personal.
“She’s a history maker, not just because of the person she is but because of the person she inspires me to be,” Bell said.
Commissioner Lawrence Malone nominated the Texas Dream Center, a faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation program located in Deport. The program, started by Ray and Pat Evers in 2013, has grown over the years, and has helped hundreds of local men overcome addiction. Earlier this year, the program expanded its outreach by opening a center for women in Clarksville.
“The Dream Center has become a well-established rehab facility, recognized by law enforcement, judges, probation officers, churches and communities all over,” Malone said.
Similar to Malone, Commissioner Lonnie Layton did not nominate a single person, but an entire school district. Layton’s choice for the history maker of the year is Roxton ISD, which ceased to exist this year after merging with Chisum ISD.
“Some of the very first schools in the county were in Roxton,” Layton said.
The first school in the Roxton vicinity took place in an 1852 log cabin located across Denton Creek, a half mile west of the present school campus. The process of building and improving the school campus to what it was when it consolidated with Chisum was a long one spanning nearly a century, as the elementary school was constructed in the late 1930s as part of the Works Progress Administration, and renovations and additions were completed over the next several decades.
Commissioner Ronnie Bass nominated Earl Erickson, a person who has a deep role of community involvement over the years. Most notably, Bass said, Erickson has been instrumental in work with the Northeast Texas Trail and the Trail de Paris. He has overseen the writing of several important grants.
Erickson coordinated the writing of three Texas Parks and Wildlife grants for Paris, one for Reno, one for Blossom and one for the county. He also coordinated grants with the Texas Department of Transportation for the Trail de Paris. And Erickson has done pro bono work on numerous other trail grant projects from 2003-13 as project coordinator, securing roughly $4.5 million over the years.
From 2006-19, he served as co-chair of the Tour de Paris Bike Rally.
In 2010, Erickson submitted and was awarded a National Park Service Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance grant. With two consultants, the trail charter steering committee, along with other interested residents, created the Northeast Texas Trail Coalition, of which Erickson was elected president in 2012.
In 2018, he received the Bike Texas Inc. State Advocate Award for building, funding and implementing the Northeast Texas Trail.
In addition to his work with the trail, he has served on the United Way board, been involved in committees for First United Methodist Church of Paris, serves on the Lamar County Coalition of Business, Education and Industry Kids Marathon Event Committeeand is a member of the First City of Paris Citizens Academy.
“He has completely dedicated his vision, energy and tenacity to benefit this community,” Bass said. “That’s why I think he is the history maker of the year.”
Commissioner Kevin Anderson nominated Liz Irwin, a woman who has been heavily involved in several facets of the community for decades. Over the years, Irwin has served as the director of the Red River Valley Girl Scouts and the day camp, has been a leader in the Lamar County and Red Oak 4-H programs, and was a coach of the Blossom Softball Association and Blossom baseball and T-ball leagues.
Irwin sat on the inaugural Prairiland Academic Trust Foundation and was instrumental in starting Prairiland ISD’s Project Graduation, Anderson said. She is a former member and president of the Blossom PTO and served two years on the Detroit Head Start Parent Board.
Irwin remains an active member on the Greater Blossom Downtown Association and worked for 30 years at Thunder Prairie Publishing for Blossom, Deport and Detroit newspapers.
Bell said the quality of all nominations was impressive, adding any of the nominees would be a worthy recipient.
“As I was going down the list of all the nominees, I just kept thinking, ‘Oh, this is a good one. Oh, this is a good one. Oh this is also a good one,’” he said with a laugh. “It won’t be easy to pick one, I can tell you that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.