What would Jesus do in Paris, Texas? According to a nationally distributed travel magazine, he would wear cowboy boots.
“American Road,” a travel planning and tourism magazine published by Mock Turtle Press of Mt. Clemens, Michigan, is published quarterly and in its autumn 2019 edition, as part of a feature titled “Grave Matters,” the magazine has featured 40 of what it describes as the “final resting places of the famous, the infamous and the eternally fanciful.”
The grave marker of early Paris businessman and civic leader Willet Babcock made the list.
This is not the first time the monument, known as “Jesus in Cowboy Boots,” has made the pages of publications. Aside from the statue — and the cemetery itself — being featured in the local paper many times over the years, the marker has been featured in too many newspapers and magazines to count, said Jim Blassingame, the cemetery’s caretaker.
“There have been about a dozen
writers and photographers come in from all across the world to look at the thing over the years,” Blassingame said. “And I can’t tell you how many times it is on the internet. There was a rock band from Dallas came over to shoot one of those videos out here a few years ago. Nice boys; they sent me a disc and a T-shirt and a couple of guitar pics, and I saw one of their performances on the internet. I don’t remember the name of the group. It was something gothic.”
The feature in “American Road,” is part of an edition dedicated to Edgar Allen Poe, described on the cover as America’s “master of the macabre,” telling its readers how to find and best enjoy the history and the lore of the author. “Grave Matters” includes pictures and descriptions of famous — and curious — tombstones across the country, including celebrities, like Louisa May Alcott, Elvis Presley, Bruce Lee and several other literary, sports and entertainment notables; historical figures like gunslinger Billy the Kid and Wild Bill Hickok; and even some famous animals. Then there are the gravestones that are just — different, like the salesman’s valise, the “devil’s chair,” a variety of human figures and the replica of the famous poster of the shark from “Jaws.”
“It’s not like (the Babcock marker) is the only marker in the cemetery worth looking at,” said Blassingame. “We’ve got a number of historical markers, figures from our state’s history, artistic markers and just flat out unusual markers. The Capt. Adams monument features sailing ships and boat anchors; there’s the buffalo resting on the ground, a copy of the front page of the local newspaper, a bale of cotton and there’s one that’s a replica of the marker on the grave of the actor, Tyrone Powers. People should take the time to look at all the markers.”
Evergreen Cemetery was chartered in 1866 and covers 96 acres with more than 40 thousand graves, and it is still growing, said Blassingame.
“We’re getting ready to open up two new blocks,” he said.
