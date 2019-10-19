Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that crack seal repairs on several roads in Delta, Lamar and Red River counties will begin Monday.
The contractor, D&M Contractors LLC, of Van, was granted 38 working days, weather permitting, to complete this roadway maintenance project valued at more than $223,000. The work is expected to be completed in December, officials said.
This project will require temporary lane closures and short traffic delays. The contractor will begin work in Delta County, then move to Lamar and Red River counties, officials noted.
Motorists who travel regularly in these three counties should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
For information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
