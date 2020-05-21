Part 1 of a two part series on the issue of mail-in voting.
Texas has been debating the expansion of its mail-in ballot election process for the upcoming election, with courts arguing the pros and cons during the coronavirus pandemic. The door has opened and shut so many times on the case it may create a legal breeze that could waft up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A state district judge on April 13 ordered an easing on voting restrictions. Judge Tim Sulak issued an injunction to allow all voters who risk exposure to the virus if they vote in person to vote by mail, saying Texas law allows it under disability rules.
State Attorney General Ken Paxton blocked the injunction while it went under appeal. On May 14, the appeals court ruled in favor of the expansion. At Paxton’s request, the Texas Supreme Court put the expansion on hold the very next day.
On May 19, Federal District Judge Fred Biery granted the injunction that expands voting by mail but on Wednesday, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked it, again.
In an interview as the news broke, Gov. Greg Abbott said the issue will more than likely end up at the U.S. Supreme Court’s door.
“Here’s the important deal, and that is we want people to vote based upon our current laws,” Abbott said. “We want them to be able to vote safely, and we want to do so in the way that does the most to reduce any potential fraud.”
Local party leaders Gary O’Connor and Chris Dux weighed in on the decision. Mail-in ballots have been used for decades with little-to-no problem, according to O’Connor, Lamar County Democratic Party Chair.
“Military personnel stationed overseas have voted by mail for over a century,” he said. “Five states already conduct elections with mail-in voting again with no evidence of fraud. With appropriate systems and safeguards in place, mail-in voting is just as secure as in-person voting.”
But the potential for fraud is there, Dux argues.
“We don’t have this situation in Texas, but in California, people go and pick up these ballots and bring them in,” he said. “Say I’m for candidate ‘A,’ and I go pick up ballots and 90% of the signs in the neighborhood are for candidate ‘B.” Do you think those ballots will make it back to the registration office?”
Other trouble spots for fraud include having someone else fill out the ballot for a voter and the lack of oversight on who, specifically, is disabled, Dux said. On the application for a mail-in ballot, the reasons given are 65 years or older, citing a disability, an expected absence from the county at the time of the election or confinement in jail.
“The issue with that is the election office receives a request and the person says, ‘I’m disabled,’ and the elections office has to accept it,” Dux said. “There’s really no check on whether they are truly disabled or not.”
In some cases, Dux said he could see a caretaker filling out a ballot incorrectly for an elderly person and having them sign it and send it in.
“The second half is what is the integrity of the voting?” he said. “ If there is no regulation or control to make sure the ballot is filled out by that resident, potentially someone could fill out that form for them and have them sign it.”
The fear of increased fraud if mail-in-ballots increased has been pushed by top Republicans, including President Donald Trump.
“It is quite laughable given ... that there is no evidence of increased fraud as a result of mail-in voting,” O’Connor said. “Republicans want to make it difficult for working people, minorities and college students to vote, so there is a pattern nationwide of reducing the number of polling places in minority neighborhoods, introducing unnecessary and expensive identification requirements, ‘disenfranchisement by typo,’ purging of voter rolls of those who didn’t vote in past elections, reduced early voting periods and other restrictions the sole purpose of which is to make voting more difficult for those with time constraints.”
O’Connor’s view is in agreement with Biery, the federal district judge, who said the state had provided “little to no evidence” of widespread voter fraud in other states that use mail-in voting, according to a Texas Tribune article.
“The Court finds the Grim Reaper’s scepter of pandemic disease and death is far more serious than an unsupported fear of voter fraud,” Biery said. “Indeed, if vote by mail fraud is real, logic dictates that all voting should be in person.”
The U.S. Appeals Court is still reviewing the case. It issued what is known as an administrative stay, meaning Biery’s ruling is on hold until the court reaches a decision.
