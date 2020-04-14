Paris ISD has received a $100,000 technology grant designed to help connect students with the internet and classwork, the Texas Education Agency announced.
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver shared the news on his Facebook page.
“Three schools in House District 1 are receiving funds to help provide home access to the internet. This is a result of HB 3526 which was passed in 2017,” he said. “This grant is providing $10 million for 152 schools at a time they desperately need it.”
The other two schools were Hooks ISD with $50,000 and DeKalb with $50,000.
Paris ISD will have to negotiate some specifics for the grant before the funds become available, according to the district’s information officer, Melanie Meredith.
“The $100,000 will be spent on Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots for next year’s seniors,” she said. “The goal is that any student in that grade level could check out a Chromebook or access point to take home allowing them to access the internet and complete assignments from home that they otherwise might not be able to do.”
In the application for the grant, the district states students who check out the Chromebooks must complete a Paris ISD online safety and digital citizenship course and have their parents’ permission to borrow the computer. All devices will have a web-based filtering and monitoring applications.
“Paris High School’s mission is to equip each student with the knowledge and skills to be a life-long learner and productive citizen in an ever-changing world,” states the application, filled out by the district’s IT director Dale Loughmiller. “Over the last four years, Paris ISD has used online resources, especially Google Classroom, to promote collaborative learning amongst students and between students and instructors. The goal being to mirror the real time feedback in instruction that is occurring in real world situations in the workplace. The programs being proposed in this application will continue to provide students with opportunities to access electronic instructional materials, build problem solving skills, critical thinking skills and improve online citizenship skills in real time”
The students will use Google Classrooms and a program called Desmos for online learning. The application also said that Paris ISD will be upgrading the high school’s wireless network with at least 20 additional wireless access points, bringing the total to 70.
The district has 68% economically disadvantaged students.
“Based on past experience, not every eligible student will request these services, but this grant should allow those who do to have access to Chromebook and hot spots at home,” the application said.
