RENO — City Hall displayed a festive atmosphere Monday morning with birthday cake, decorations and games, all in the name of Texas Independence Day.
“We want to make this a yearly event,” City Secretary Tricia Smith said as she welcomed more than 30 people to the party.
“I’ve never seen this many people out here before,” Councilor Stacey Nichols said before relating how the Lone Star State became a Republic in April 1836 prior to joining the United States in December 1845, almost nine years later.
Nichols gave a brief overview of events leading to the Washington-on-the-Brazos convention and the signing of the Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836. Just a few days before, a group of courageous settlers led by Gen. Sam Houston defeated a massive Mexican army of roughly 5,000 men in about 18 minutes at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836.
City Attorney David Hamilton read the somber letter Col. William B. Travis wrote from the Alamo where roughly 200 men died including heroes Travis, James Bowie and the legendary frontiersman Davy Crockett.
“If this call is neglected, I am determined to sustain myself as long as possible & die like a soldier who never forgets what is due to his own honor & that of his country — Victory or Death,” Travis wrote.
Smith challenged the audience to a game of trivia, something about which at least one home-schooled student in the audience exhibited Texas history mastery.
“I’ve been studying Texas history for a few years, and it is really interesting to me,” William Kuebler, of Reno, said. “I think it is important for us to know where we came from, and who helped us in the past.”
