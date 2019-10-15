The Lamar County United Way and the East Texas Council On Alcoholism And Drug Abuse will be hosting a free Deterra Drug Deactivation Bag giveaway at the Lamar County United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave. from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Deterra Drug Deactivation Bags are a convenient way to throw away prescription medications. They are an environmentally friendly solution that deactivates the prescription medication making it safe to throw away with the household trash.
More than 60% of people with leftover prescription opioids keep the pills for future use rather than disposing of them, with 1 in 5 reporting they shared their medication with another person. This leads to misuse and addiction, according to the organizations.
One in six teens have used prescription drugs in order to get high or change their mood with 73% of teens indicating that it is easy to get prescription drugs from their family or friend’s medicine cabinets.
For information, call the United Way office at 903-784-6642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.