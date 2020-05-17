The construction of a communications tower was discussed at the Detroit City Council meeting on Tuesday. The tower is set to be built on vacant land next door to resident Shawn Beck’s property.
Beck addressed the council about considering possible zoning ordinances in the future to address issues such as towers and nuisance properties, according to the meeting minutes.
The council moved to table the discussion until they are able to do more research into zoning ordinances.
According to the meeting’s minutes, “last year the city was approached by a company doing research for tower construction. At that time, the location had not been chosen, but if it were to be in the city limits, the company was inquiring as to zoning and permitting.”
The council moved to remove the dumpster next to city hall due to the excessive amount of trash littering the ground around it. The dumpster will be replaced by a residential cart for office trash.
Liens were placed on three properties who have sewer only service to collect $7,000 in unpaid fees.
A possible sales tax increase discussion was moved to the November election. The estimated amount of $30,000 will be used for streets park/recreation, events and as a business incentive.
