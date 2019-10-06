If you walked down the Northeast Texas Trail through Reno on Friday or Saturday night, you were liable to come across a chainsaw-wielding man in a hockey mask, blood-splattered clowns, werewolves and more. No, a horror movie convention wasn’t in town — it was the third annual Reno Haunted Trail.
Across a stretch of roughly a mile of the trail, dozens of volunteers in a wide variety of scary Halloween costumes frightened people eagerly looking to be spooked.
Among the volunteers who scared attendees were Kendra Tryon and Gabby Smith, who along with their children dressed up as gory zombies. It was their first time taking part in the haunted trail, but they agreed it wouldn’t be the last.
“It was my son’s idea,” Tryon said with a chuckle. “He wanted to do this, and he’s a fan of zombies, and that’s how we decided.”
The families made their faces and bodies look battered and bloody with a combination of liquid latex, toilet paper, oatmeal and fake blood.
“Just creating the costumes was a lot of fun,” Tryon said before the haunted trail began Friday night. “I can’t wait to scare people once it starts.”
In addition to the
individual volunteers who were scattered across the trail scaring people, numerous businesses and organizations also set up scary stations at points throughout the haunted trail as well.
Each brought their own unique flair to their sections. For instance, employees from Paris Chevrolet constructed an elaborate maze that Alicia Sturnacle said took three days to fully set up.
“We’ve been doing this every year since they started,” she said. “Each year we do a maze, but we add something new to it each year to keep it fresh.”
About a dozen Paris Chevrolet employees and their family members were scattered throughout the maze, making sure trail-goers were thoroughly frightened as they rounded dark corners and navigated through rows of faux body bags.
In addition to local businesses, student organizations also took part in the fun. The Health Occupation Students of America from North Lamar High School wanted to keep their scary section of the trail relevant to their group, and so they set up a creepy hospital, complete with an operating table, psych ward and an emergency room.
“We had the idea to do different sections of a hospital and do zombie nurses and that sort of thing, and then the students brought it to life,” science teacher Hollye Parks said.
The students were responsible for building their own costumes, but Parks said she had a lot of the necessary props for them to use.
For attendee Tyrell Rose, from Avery, the best part was a section themed after the horror movie franchise of The Purge.
“I really like those movies, and they did a good job with the costumes and the flags and all that,” he said.
Reno city secretary Tricia Smith said attendance was good, and though the total numbers haven’t been calculated, she said it seemed like it was on par with attendance in years past.
Money raised from the haunted trail will go to future city events, including the upcoming Christmas in the Park.
“This event helps us put on more fun events for the people,” Smith said. “We’re really thankful for all the community support. It wouldn’t be possible without all the awesome volunteers and all the people who come out and walk the trail.”
