RENO — The Reno Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a request for a re-plat at its meeting this week, and will make a recommendation for the City Council to approve it at the council’s June 8 meeting.
City Secretary Tricia Smith said the property owners who own a home on multiple acres of land were seeking a re-plat to convert it into three separate plats of land. With the plats divided up, they hope to build another house on one of the other plats.
The board also voted unanimously to recommend a rezoning request for land in the Wellington Point area from agricultural to planned development, as the landowner hopes to eventually build subdivisions there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.