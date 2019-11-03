Rep. Gary VanDeaver said he heard the tapes of the Texas House Speaker Dennis xa meeting with Empower Texas leader Michael Sullivan only a few weeks ago, adding the entire discussion left him deeply disappointed in the speaker.
“I was just really disappointed and troubled by what he said,” VanDeaver said. “He just really attacked other (Texas House) members and city and county governments and everything against the bedrock of my beliefs.”
On June 12, Bonnen met with Sullivan, a conservative activist, in a private setting with Rep. Dustin Burrow out of Lubbock. In the meeting, as secret recordings by Sullivan confirmed, Bonnen asked Sullivan to go after 10 Republican members of the House and in return, Empower Texans would get media access to the lower chamber when the legislature reconvened in 2021. The recordings also show Bonnen vowing to make the next session the worst “in the history of the legislature for cities and counties.”
Part of what made it even worse was legislators came out of the 2019 session with several victories, including bills for school finance that had bipartisan support.
“We had a great session … and we did some good things,” VanDeaver said. “It (Bonnen’s comments) didn’t undo the good we did, but at a time when we should be celebrating successes,” the state GOP are dealing with a scandal.
News broke of the meeting in August, and Sullivan released his recordings in mid-October, confirming reports of what Bonnen said in the meeting. After a majority of the House GOP caucus released a statement Oct. 18 condemning what he said, Bonnen announced he would not seek reelection to his District 25 seat, freeing up the speaker position for the 2021 legislative session.
“I feel like he did the right thing by announcing he wouldn’t be coming back,” VanDeaver said. “I look forward to selecting a new speaker.”
But, VanDeaver cautioned, that may be a ways off. Right now, many Republican seats in the Texas House are up for reelection, including Bonnen’s. After caucusing in October, legislators are focusing on interior matters for the state GOP. There are also national elections in 2020, including for president, and several other hurdles before January 2021 rolls around.
“At this point, he’s not resigning as speaker, and there’s nothing for us to do right now,” he said.
