Fifty people in Lamar County were actively experiencing homelessness in January, a result reported by the Texas Homeless Network when it released the results of the 2020 Winter Point-in-Time Count for Lamar County, according to United Way of Lamar County director Jenny Wilson.
Unemployment was the number one reason listed for why they were homeless, followed by an inability to pay rent/mortgage, lack of assistance/resources and then family/personal issues, she said. For half of those surveyed, this was the first time they had been homeless.
“We are so grateful to all of our LCHC volunteers who go out each year to help collect this data,” Wilson said. “The data is used to help us determine what resources are needed in our community to help prevent and reduce homelessness.”
The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition conducted Lamar County’s PIT Count on Jan. 23, with over two-dozen volunteers combing through Paris to talk to homeless individuals.
The data they found, though, doesn’t cover all of Lamar County’s homeless population, Wilson said. Only those residing in unsheltered locations such as cars, parks, street, etc., and sheltered locations (such as a transitional housing program as New Hope) could be counted, she said in a press release. Individuals who are “couch-surfing” or living in “doubled-up” situations (more than one family sharing a single family dwelling) are not eligible to be counted per HUD guidelines nor are those who are homeless but have purchased their own hotel room for the night.
“We can’t tell where most of our homeless people are residing,” Wilson said, because of those guidelines. “These people are truly homeless. (Hotels, couch surfing) That’s not an address that can be used on a job application.”
The results of the survey revealed there are 50 individuals in the county actively experiencing homelessness on Jan. 23. Of those, 34% were sheltered at the New Hope Center, 33 were male and 17 were female, 38 were white and 8 were African-American. One was Native American, one identified as multiple races and one was marked “other.” During the count, five of those were identified as children, three of them unaccompanied by an adult. Three people identified as veterans and five listed themselves as “chronically homeless.”
The data available on the Texas Homeless Network’s website, thn.org/, “really gets into the weeds,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she’s glad The Salvation Army is working on re-opening its shelter.
“To have that emergency shelter open again will be really crucial,” she said.
For Homelessness Awareness Day, Wilson said the coalition is working on a campaign to get people to really understand what it’s like to be homeless.
“We’re thinking about having an event where people spend the night in their car,” Wilson said. “We think it would be interesting. They would also realize how challenging that becomes. People don’t visualize it. You can’t go to the bathroom in the middle of the night from your car.”
Wilson also thanked all the partner agencies that helped with this year’s count.
“We couldn’t do the count without those agencies,” she said. “Because of their relationships and outreach we were able to survey those clients they serve including IMPACT, the Salvation Army, the New Hope Center, the Downtown Food Pantry and That House. And thank you to the RAM Foundation and the United Way of Lamar County for purchasing all of the bags and hygiene/food/warmth items that were handed out.”
