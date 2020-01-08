COOPER — Authorities are investigating an alleged animal cruelty case in Delta County, where complaints were made via social media regarding the conditions of several dogs.
Todd Smith, a self-proclaimed animal rights advocate and rescue coordinator, posted a video to Facebook on Jan. 1 showing multiple dogs in what appears to be poor physical condition chained in a muddy yard. Smith said he was informed about the situation while he was out of state and upon his return had spoken with the owner, who told him he’s financially unable to feed the dogs.
“We will most likely need fosters and rescues,” Smith said in an update to his post. “I have dealt mostly with dogs chained and living in horrible situations in the city. At least in the city, the dogs may see a human once or twice a day. This is in the middle of nowhere.”
Delta County Sheriff Ricky D. Smith said his office was aware of the complaint and is investigating again.
“We have previously tried to address this issue with the assistance of SPCA and Hopkins County animal control, but found no violations of state law,” the sheriff said in an email.
According to Todd Smith’s Facebook posts, the dogs’ owner “has a good heart,” but became too financially overwhelmed to provide the level of care the dogs deserved. On Sunday, he posted to Facebook that the dogs’ owner assisted by voluntarily handing over more than 20 dogs, all of which were placed in the care of fosters or taken to out-of-state rescues. He’s also posted numerous photos and videos as he works to find new caretakers for the dogs.
The effort has been supported by PayPal donations to Todd Smith at paypal.me/ToddStephenSmith.
“The Delta County Danes are safe and all together. What a week it has been,” he wrote in one post.
While law enforcement officers may join the public in the desire to see charges pressed against those suspected of committing acts of animal cruelty, there is a process to investigations that must be followed, law enforcers said. The potential for charges varies on a case-by-case basis, officers say.
Abuse reports in Texas can result in criminal charges up to a felony. Animal cruelty includes torturing an animal; failing to provide food, care or shelter; abandoning an animal; transporting or confining an animal in a cruel manner; killing, seriously injuring or poisoning an animal; causing an animal to fight with another or seriously overworking an animal, according to state law.
Animal cruelty in Texas is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Neglect is a misdemeanor until the third offense, when it becomes a felony. This is punishable by reimbursement, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
“Many of you are frustrated. As much as I want to scream and yell and do some really bad stuff, I can’t,” Smith posted on Saturday. “We have to take the high road. We have to remain sane. We have to come together and change laws. All of our states has organizations that do nothing all year but fight to change our laws. Please reach out to these people and support them. THLN-TEXAS HUMANE LEGISLATIVE NETWORK in Texas is who I support. Until the laws are changed pups like the Delta County Dogs don’t stand a chance.”
To report suspected abuse, call the PETA hotline available 24/7 at 757-622-7382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.