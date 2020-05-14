AUSTIN — Daniel Garza and Kara May drove to the Texas Capitol and stood out in the pouring rain for hours Tuesday. Their goal: change Gov. Greg Abbott’s attitude about tattoo shops and restrictions on reopening.
Holding signs and flags, they protested outside the Capitol for hours. Due to Covid-19, “nonessential” businesses have been closed for weeks, but businesses like spas, salons and barbershops were able to reopen last Friday. Garza and May argue that tattoo shops are no different.
May, the owner of tattoo and piercing shop Body Art of Texarkana, has been out of work for weeks, and for her, it’s simply not viable to stay closed. Her tattoo artists and piercer haven’t been able to generate any income, and over the weeks she’s become increasingly worried about her and her employees’ finances. So along with tattoo artist Garza, owner of Lion’s Den Tattoo Studio in Paris, she decided to take a stand. The 12-hour round-trip drive was well worth it for May, even with heavy rains that forced her and other protesters to delay the event. For them, it was an effort to be heard now that their source of income and passion have been taken from them.
“This is how I provide for my family,” Garza said. “It’s my income, it’s my livelihood. In my household, without this job, we’re going to have to make a lot of major cutbacks.”
Garza said the goal of the protest was to alert local government officials to what he believes is the unfair treatment tattoo shops have endured. While he said he understands the severity of Covid-19 and wants to ensure people are kept safe, he’s reached a tipping point. So, along with about 30 other protesters clad in masks and gloves, he stood in the rain to get his point across. Garza said artists and supporters from all over the state showed up, bringing a sense of support and community to the event.
“We had some people from Pittsburgh, Texas, we had a couple of people from Tyler. There was a piercer from Humble, there were some people from Dallas, San Antonio… So it was big for me, I didn’t expect that kind of support,” Garza said.
Despite their efforts, Garza and May weren’t able to meet with any government officials while they were at the Capitol. They said security guards were helpful and allowed them to peacefully protest, but it would’ve been satisfying to speak to a representative after trying to reach out to them about the issue for a long time.
“I’ve been emailing the governor ever since this started. I’ve talked to my mayor,” May said. “We make phone calls every single day, emails every single day — I’ve even written paper letters. I mean, who does that anymore?”
Garza added that it was all the more frustrating to see no response from Abbott, especially when the governor tweeted his support for large electric car company Tesla to move operations from California to Texas. He feels Abbott isn’t looking out for locals.
“It’s getting to a point where we’re having to do this to say, ‘We will knock on your front door and say you’re going to hear us — and not just because we want to be heard, but that’s your job as a governor, you’re supposed to listen to Texans. Listen for the outcry. We’re trying to feed our families and you won’t even acknowledge us,” Garza said.
For May, what adds insult to injury is that salons and spas that are licensed are allowed to perform microblading, a form of tattooing often used to create fuller eyebrows. When her artists can’t practice but spas and salons are able to perform the same service, it’s deeply frustrating. She and Garza both said that just like people who work with hair or perform waxing, tattoo artists are thoroughly trained in sanitary procedures. Garza said artists must be retrained in sanitary practices every year, so they’re well qualified to provide a clean environment for their clients.
“I can’t even tell you how many boxes of gloves we go through. It’s insane. And after every single client, we sanitize everything,” May said. “Almost every single thing we even use with one person is disposable. They go into sharps containers, which are picked up by licensed businesses to be disposed of. We use hospital grade disinfectant. Even on the days of the week that our shop is closed, I go through and I clean from top to bottom every single week.”
Garza said the protest was a culmination of feeling unheard by the state government. But his voice did get heard. Garza contacted three local news stations in Austin and was featured on all of their networks. He also posted Facebook Live videos and received lots of support from other artists over social media who thanked him for organizing the protest. For him, it’s now about moving forward and staying positive. If things don’t change, he’s considering organizing another event now that he’s gained traction online.
“I think our fight has honestly just begun because it’s a wake up call for us to say ‘We need to really unite,’” Garza said.
