Paris Junior College regents agreed to renew dual credit enrollment agreements with area schools, with one small change.
Thanks to Covid-19 interrupting the school year, President Pam Anglin said, many students were unable to take their state testing that would allow them to take dual credit courses.
“We will be looking at grades in their high school courses” instead, she said. “That’s what we’re doing so these school districts won’t have to be TSI tested.”
The board approved the agreements unanimously.
The regents agreed to the sale of tax resale properties, the first being the Westgate apartments for $75,000 to Rain Financial Services, and the second three lots to Blue Ocean Partners LLC for $2,550.
After executive session, the board agreed to hire J. Rebecca Harris as the new director of the nursing program at the college. Harris earned her master of science in nursing and master of health health administration from the University of Phoenix. Her bachelor’s degree in nursing came from Lubbock Christian University. Her hiring will be effective Aug. 3.
The board also agreed to hire Shelby Shelton as an instructor and as a softball coach. Her master of science in health, kinesiology and sports studies came from Texas A&M in Commerce, and her bachelor’s in kinesiology came from the University of Texas in Tyler.
In her president’s report, Anglin told the board that as a test, the college added a few face-to-face classes to the summer course curriculum, but there were no sign-ups for these courses.
“That just tells us people are still scared,” she said.
Summer enrollment is down 9.2%, which Anglin said was due to the pandemic. In the fall of 2019 courses, the college had a 95.55% retention rate, and for the spring was 91.23%.
“Again, the decrease was due to face-to-face courses having to move online after spring break and students having difficulties arising from Covid-19,” Anglin said.
The college has also moved its fall 2020 evening courses to online live video, as well as some of the day courses that are typically face-to-face classes.
Right now, staff at the college are rotating on four-hour shifts to monitor who enters the school buildings. Only those on the approved list and who pass a temperature and Covid-19 question check are allowed in the school. Staff also keep a log sheet of where they go during the day.
