The road to recovery will be a long one for 6-year-old Aaron Parker Elementary School student Jaxon McFarland, who in October was badly burned in an accident. But thanks to the support of the local community, the burden of his recovery will be eased.
Hundreds of people came out to support the boy and his family Saturday at a fundraiser that featured food, music and an auction.
“I’m just so overwhelmed by the turnout,” event coordinator Chastity Hudson-Dean said. “I’m shocked how people just keep coming in. So many people have sent money, gift cards, things like that. It’s just amazing to me.”
Jaxon received severe burns in early October, and since then, he’s been in Dallas receiving medical attention. He spent eight days on a ventilator, mother Sarah McFarland said, and he has had to undergo a specialized form of physical therapy.
“Therapy has been hard,” Sarah McFarland said. “It isn’t the normal type of therapy, but it’s to prevent the skin graft from getting tight, and they have to stretch his neck and his arms and even his mouth. It’s a lot of therapy, and it’s intense.”
Sarah McFarland said it’s hard to estimate the time it’ll take before Jaxon fully recovers, though she said it will likely be two years before he makes a full recovery, and she hopes for him to be able to return to school next year.
In addition to the emotional support the family got from the outpouring of support, it alleviated some financial stress as well, Sarah McFarland said.
“I haven’t been able to go back to work since the accident, and my husband was only able to get back to work recently, but we’ve still got bills to pay even though we aren’t home
Auction items included a two-night stay in a Brokenbow cabin, handcrafted furniture, food items and more, Hudson-Dean said.
Assisting in the fundraiser was the Chisum High School cheerleading team, which aided in setting up, running and cleaning up the fundraiser.
“We try to do a community service event each year, and it worked out that we were able to help here,” coach Mandy Brooks said. “I think it’s important to teach the girls the importance of giving back, and to instill some life lessons into them.”
