The Cooper City Council is poised to decide on increasing property taxes 7.608757% when it convenes Monday evening. They are expected to vote on the upcoming budget as well.
The council will hold a hearing and vote on possibly annexing 100 Springfield Drive, owned by Jimmy D. and Antoinette Batchelor.
The council is also expected to review and possibly revise curfew hours.
