The Cooper City Council is poised to decide on increasing property taxes 7.608757% when it convenes Monday evening. They are expected to vote on the upcoming budget as well.  

The council will hold a hearing and vote on possibly annexing 100 Springfield Drive, owned by Jimmy D. and Antoinette Batchelor. 

The council is also expected to review and possibly revise curfew hours. 

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

