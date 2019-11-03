A plan to use tax revenue from increased property values in specific areas of the city to finance downtown redevelopment is in the works.
Paris city councilors took a Tax Increment Financing plan introduced at a meeting last week under advisement before bringing the plan back to a Nov. 11 meeting for further discussion and an expected decision. Authorized by state law, tax increment financing has been in use by cities since the early 1980s.
A Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone first must be created along with a council-appointed board and a preliminary project and financing plan, according to consultant Larry Cline, a Dallas metroplex-based tax increment specialist for the past 20 years.
The plan, devised by Cline and city staff, proposes a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone composed of 2,176 acres in five contiguous zones, which are joined together by a districting process. A five-member Tax Increment Financing board will make future project and financial recommendations to City Council for final approval.
Those areas include the historic downtown, both industrial parks on northwest and southwest Loop 271, and undeveloped areas inside the city limits to the north and south. Using Jan.1, 2019, as a baseline, increased revenue from city taxes based on increased property values for the next 30 years would be divided 50/50 between a tax increment fund and the city’s general revenue fund.
During the 30-year-period, the plan estimates reinvestment zone property values to increase by $390.7 million from the current value of roughly $52.8 million, generating approximately $29.4 million with $14.7 million going into the tax reinvestment fund and $14.7 million into the city’s general fund.
“A preliminary list of public improvements total $25.5 million, more than projected TIRZ income, but projects will be funded only to the level of the TIRZ fund value,” Cline said, adding the possibility of the fund issuing bonds and funding debt.
Although money can be spent in any area within the reinvestment zone, the proposed plan comes with specific recommendations to carry out a downtown vision, the result of a $90,000 study by the Toole Design Group, financed primarily by private donations in 2018. Toole consultants spent multiple weeks conducting public meetings, meeting with city staff and individuals, and gathering supportive information.
The preliminary plan recommended to councilors, includes Plaza and Farmers Market improvements with widened sidewalks for outdoor dining, reduced traffic lanes, improved landscaping, period lighting and other Toole Design recommendations “to develop the downtown as a walkable, urban destination that proves for an urban lifestyle of life, work and plan while preserving the historic structures and surrounding neighborhoods.”
In addition to public infrastructure, state law allows tax increment financing to be used in interior and exterior demolition of historical buildings, often the most expensive part of restoration. In addition, acquisition and restoration of historic sites by public entities also are eligible costs.
The plan envisions the reuse of historic buildings or sites, such as the Grand Theatre, Scott Building, Gibraltar Hotel, First National Bank and perhaps the Belford apartment buildings.
Cline reminded councilors nothing about the proposed plan is set in stone.
“You can change anything about it on the recommendation of the board,” Cline said, adding the reinvestment zone could be changed, the revenue percentage, proposed projects, the number of board members — anything. “Any final decision, however, rests with the council.”
Several people spoke in favor of the plan during a public hearing. Although in favor of tax increment financing, Skipper Steely cautioned councilors about a need for the future tax increment board to be representative of the areas in the redevelopment zone.
Although city staff prepared resolutions to approve the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone at last week’s council meeting, counselors voted to extend a public hearing and table further discussion and a decision on the reinvestment zone and tax increment financing plan until the regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
“I wish this had been done 30 years ago,” Paris Mayor Steve Clifford was heard to say before moving on to another agenda item.
